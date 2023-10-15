South Carolina football poised for first losing season under Shane Beamer. Should fans panic?

COLUMBIA — After a 41-39 loss to Florida on homecoming, South Carolina football has its worst record through six games since Shane Beamer took over the program in 2021.

With the open week already behind them, the Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) are out of time to make major adjustments. A win over Florida (5-2, 3-1) was critical to the team's hopes of reaching a bowl game, and South Carolina will now need at least one upset in the second half of the season to reach the six-win threshold.

The upcoming slate includes four opponents who have been ranked in the top 25 this season. The Gamecocks head to No. 25 Missouri (5-1, 1-1) next Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) and to Texas A&M the week after, both programs that Beamer and South Carolina have historically struggled against. Jacksonville State and Vanderbilt offer a brief respite before the Gamecocks end the season against No. 23 Kentucky and rival Clemson.

It's easy to overreact after a heartbreaker against an underwhelming opponent, but frustrations from the fan base are certainly understandable. Here's why it might be time to panic — and why there's still hope for South Carolina.

Why it's time to panic about South Carolina football

South Carolina has a massive red flag after the Florida loss: No one seems to be on the same page, especially on defense. There's a clear disconnect between the coaching staff and the players based comments from both Beamer and players.

"The main problem is that we call pressures and we don't run them," Beamer said postgame. "In the first half alone, we ran a pressure where the corner came, and for some reason he stopped and we gave up an explosive pass because we didn't continue to run the pressure. We had another pressure call where we didn't run it in the first half and had a holding penalty in the secondary ... We talked to our guys about not jumping around the quarterback. We got in, jumped and got beat on a pump fake. We had an offsides in the first half, so just did not play clean football."

It's an inexplicable answer for an SEC football team that came into the season expecting to be a contender in the East. There is no reasonable justification for a team fresh off of an open week to have the kind of miscommunications and execution errors that South Carolina had Saturday.

While defensive coordinator Clayton White may be somewhat off the hook for the lack of quarterback pressure, he's certainly still on it for the abysmal showing from the secondary. The Gamecocks' defensive backs were constantly trailing in coverage and didn't record a single pass breakup while allowing 423 passing yards to Florida QB Graham Mertz.

The other major concern is that the offense can't be expected to keep the South Carolina together with this kind of defensive performance. Spencer Rattler had one of his most productive performances of the season going 23-of-30 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Mario Anderson recorded 98 yards, his third straight game rushing for at least 80. Xavier Legette had 110 receiving yards headlined by a highlight-reel leaping grab on a 46-yard deep ball.

And still the Gamecocks lost, in front of a sold-out crowd on homecoming.

Defense wins championships as the saying goes, and South Carolina's defense doesn't even look capable of winning a one-on-one matchup. In the SEC, that's a recipe for disaster.

Why South Carolina football fans don't need to panic

Beamer said it himself at his news conference Tuesday: The Gamecocks may have set the bar too high in the first two seasons of his tenure. Making a bowl game seemed impossible when he took over the program in 2021 following a 2-8 season under Will Muschamp, but Beamer got his first team to six wins and to a victory in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Then came the national spotlight thanks to back-to-back upsets of No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson at the end of the 2022 season — victories that covered up the ugliness of losses to Missouri and Florida just weeks before.

South Carolina is still in the very early stages of its rebuild. Beamer, known for his recruiting acumen, has just two classes of his players in the building and none with more than a season of college football experience. As the Gamecocks prioritize giving their young players more reps, the product on the field is almost certainly going to look worse. It also will come with flashes of what the future could be — just look at Nyck Harbor's 45-yard contested catch or Tree Babalade making his third start at left tackle.

Establishing success with longevity is no small task, and it's one that demands an enormous amount of patience from the athletic director down to the student section. If South Carolina doesn't make a bowl this season or only wins two SEC games, that's not an unreasonable outcome for a staff barely three years in with a brand new offensive coordinator and primarily inexperienced talent. Losing is hard, but this is moment where Gamecocks fans need to trust the process.

