South Carolina football player ‘all good’ after being involved in car accident

A Gamecocks football player assured fans on social media that he’s “all good” after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Vicari Swain, a sophomore defensive back for South Carolina, revealed Tuesday night on his Instagram story he’d been involved in a car accident.

“I thank God for another chance to live,” Swain wrote in a post, adding a praying hands emoji to a photo of a damaged car. “So blessed to walk away from this.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) later Tuesday night, he wrote to USC fans checking on him “All good thank yall” and attached a heart emoji.

A team spokesman told The State on Wednesday that he was not aware of Swain’s accident but hadn’t received any information about him being injured.

Swain did not specify in his post where the accident happened. The State has reached out to local Columbia law enforcement for further information.

Swain is entering his second year with USC after joining the Gamecocks as a highly touted top 200 recruit from Georgia who was courted by Deion Sanders and Colorado late in his recruiting process.

A 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back, Swain played wide receiver and cornerback in high school but has settled into the latter position at South Carolina.

He redshirted in 2023, appearing in the first three games of the year and recording two tackles before sitting out the rest of the season, and was a top performer in the 2024 Garnet & Black Spring Game in April.

Late in the third quarter of that game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Swain recorded the first turnover of the night by picking off backup QB Dante Reno with a one-handed, juggling interception.

With the departures of starting cornerback Marcellas Dial to the NFL, Swain could be in position for a starting role across from O’Donnell Fortune in 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.