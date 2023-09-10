South Carolina football offers glimpse of 2023 signing class including LaNorris Sellers

COLUMBIA — It took freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers six snaps Saturday against Furman to throw the first touchdown pass of his South Carolina football career.

The pass, caught by fellow freshman Tyshawn Russell, was a 50-yard deep ball launched to Russell's back shoulder in the right corner of the end zone. It was an incredibly gutsy decision by a freshman in his collegiate debut, especially because it was the opposite of the play offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called.

"Dowell was on the headphones saying run it, run it, run it. Then (Sellers) rears back and throws that thing," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said with a laugh. "I thought he was going to throw it into the (student section) but Tyshawn Russell came out of nowhere and made that play ... LaNorris is just a gamer. The moment isn't too big for him."

Sellers played two drives as South Carolina (1-1) had an easy time in a 47-21 rout of visiting Furman (1-1) after starting quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with 345 passing yards midway through the third quarter. The freshman went 4-of-4 passing for 86 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown was a 7-yard pass to five-star receiver Nyckoles Harbor, a connection the pair began building as soon as they arrived on campus.

"Before I went in they just told me to do what I was taught and play the game," Sellers said. "I'm glad I connected with Nyck because we put in the work, the extra work, and it finally game to fruition."

Beamer said Harbor approached him after the touchdown and thanked him for the chance to play at South Carolina. Beamer could hardly keep a straight face, feeling grateful himself that the crown jewel of his No. 16-ranked 2023 recruiting class is paying off.

"He came over and hugged me and said thank you so much for giving me this opportunity," Beamer said. "I was like dude, thank you for coming here. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to coach you ... It's really cool to see. We've got some great young men in our program."

Tree Babalade and Trovon Baugh both made an impact in the offensive line rotation after neither appeared in the Gamecocks' loss to North Carolina in the season opener. Running back Djay Braswell logged 17 yards on four rushing attempts, averaging more yards per carry than either Dakereon Joyner or Juju McDowell.

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Breakout performances by South Carolina's class of 2023 weren't just on offense either. Defensive back Jalon Kilgore made his first start replacing an injured Nick Emmanwori, and he led the team in tackles with six. Linebacker Grayson Howard was fourth in tackles with four, and defensive lineman Xavier McLeod grabbed the lone interception of the game.

"When I saw that, I was all smiles because I know Xay wanted this," sophomore lineman TJ Sanders said. "Xay actually called it at breakfast and said 'I'm getting an interception today.' I didn't believe it was gonna happen, but I was proud of him."

Beamer's history as an elite recruiter was a significant factor in his hiring at South Carolina, and seeing that pay off — even against an FCS program — is a huge victory for the program just three years into his tenure.

The recruiting momentum isn't slowing down, either. Several high-priority recruits, including five-star EDGE commitment Dylan Stewart, were in attendance for the Furman game, and the Gamecocks' 2024 class currently ranks No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite. While Stewart is the headliner, the class also includes eight four-star recruits and five of the top seven in-state prospects.

"I love that we had some elite high school junior and seniors that were here tonight sitting down there in that corner section by our tunnel, and they got to see all those young freshmen come out there and make plays," Beamer said. "I couldn't be more excited about the way recruiting has gone to this point and the way it's going right now. We're a young team that will continue to get better each and every week."

