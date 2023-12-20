South Carolina football offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols enters transfer portal | Report

COLUMBIA — Jaylen Nichols has entered the transfer portal per a report from 247Sports, dealing a major blow to South Carolina football's offensive line.

Nichols would have started at left tackle but missed the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury during the Gamecocks' spring game that required surgery. The 6-foot-5, 318-pound offensive lineman started seven games in both 2021 and 2022. He was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019.

South Carolina lost two other offensive linemen -- backup center Grayson Mains and reserve guard JonDarius Morgan -- to the transfer portal this offseason. Nichols is the 18th player from the 2023 roster to enter the portal and the fourth starter, joining wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (Ole Miss), running back Mario Anderson (Memphis) and kicker Mitch Jeter (Notre Dame).

The Gamecocks had one of the worst offensive lines in the SEC in 2023, allowing 40 sacks of quarterback Spencer Rattler. The run game also floundered: South Carolina was the only team in the conference to finish with less than 1,100 rushing yards and average fewer than three yards per carry.

South Carolina has yet to add any offensive linemen from the transfer portal, but the team signed three incoming freshman led by five-star offensive tackle Josiah Thompson of Dillon. The 6-6, 280-pound lineman is the No. 1 in-state recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 28 prospect nationally. Thompson is joined by four-star tackle Kam Pringle and three-star interior lineman Blake Franks of Greenville.

Follow South Carolina football reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football loses OT Jaylen Nichols to transfer portal