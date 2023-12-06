South Carolina football losing top running back Mario Anderson to transfer portal | Report

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football's top running back Mario Anderson plans to enter the transfer portal according to a report from On3, dealing another blow the the Gamecocks' offense.

Anderson is the 16th South Carolina player to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 4 but just the third starter. The 5-9, 208-pound running back transferred to the Gamecocks from Division II Newberry in 2023, beginning the season behind Dakereon Joyner before taking over as RB1 in Week 4. Anderson led the team with 707 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries, plus 153 yards receiving.

The redshirt senior was a Division II All-American at Newberry in 2022, setting program records with 1,560 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He earned Division II All-American honors and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman.

South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) breaks free for a 40-yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

This is the second consecutive year in which South Carolina's top running back has entered the transfer portal. Leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd left for Southern California after the 2022 season. The Gamecocks have lost two other starters besides Anderson to the portal in 2023, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and kicker Mitch Jeter. Top backup receiver O'Mega Blake also joined the portal on Monday.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) missed a bowl game this year for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, losing 16-7 to rival Clemson in the final game of the regular season.

