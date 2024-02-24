South Carolina football loses WR coach James Coley to Georgia after just 43 days l Report

Just 43 days after South Carolina football hired wide receivers coach James Coley, the former Georgia offensive coordinator has reportedly returned to Athens to run the receiving room for the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Coley, who was with Georgia from 2016-19 (starting as a receivers coach and ending as offensive coordinator and QB coach), has spent the past four seasons with Texas A&M. When coach Jimbo Fisher was fired the Aggies cleaned house, which led to Coley being hired by South Carolina.

Justin Stepp, the Gamecocks wide receivers coach last season, is transitioning to tight ends coach in 2024. Coley will be leaving to replace Bryan McClendon at Georgia, who took over as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach in the NFL.

Per the South Carolina website on Coley: "Regarded as one of the elite recruiters in college football, Coley has spent the past 16 years as an assistant coach at a Division I Power-Five school."

When Coley was added, former running backs coach Montario Hardesty was dismissed from coach Shane Beamer's staff.

Coley's leaving creates a vacancy at a pivotal time, with Xavier Legette heading to the NFL and South Carolina's receiving corps shaping up to be young in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina loses wide receivers coach James Coley to Georgia l Report