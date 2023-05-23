South Carolina football loses commitment from 3-star 2024 offensive tackle Mike Williams

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football lost a 2024 commitment Tuesday from 3-star offensive tackle Mike Williams, who committed to the Gamecocks on April 19.

Williams, a Baltimore native, is the No. 104 offensive tackle and No. 35 prospect in Maryland for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He attends the same high school as current South Carolina freshman Desmond Umeozulu, a 4-star edge rusher, and 2024 commitment Braydon Lee, a 4-star defensive back.

"After further consideration I would like to announce that I will be decommiting from the University of South Carolina and re-opening my recruitment," Williams wrote in a post on Twitter. "Thank you to all the coaches at the University of South Carolina."

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman held offers from 17 Division I programs prior to his South Carolina commitment, including Florida and Tennessee.

South Carolina has three other offensive tackle commitments in its 2024 class all: No. 1 in-state prospect Kam Pringle, No. 2 Josiah Thompson and No. 7 Blake Franks, a Greenville native. The Gamecocks' class ranks 10th in the nation with eight 4-star commitments.

The 2023 recruiting class was coach Shane Beamer's second since taking over the program in 2021 and is ranked No. 16 nationally, the program's best result since it had the No. 16 class in 2012. He also landed the first 5-star prospect of his tenure, signing No. 1 athlete Nyckoles Harbor.

South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2022 regular season on back-to-back upsets over top-10 teams. The Gamecocks dominated then-No. 5 Tennessee and knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson for the first time in the rivalry matchup since 2013. They concluded the year with a 45-38 loss in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Mike Williams, 3-star tackle, decommits from South Carolina football