South Carolina football loses 41-39 to Florida in last-minute homecoming heartbreaker

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football suffered a disastrous 41-39 loss to Florida in its homecoming game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) have now lost two consecutive meetings with the Gators (5-2, 3-1). Florida closed the lead to three points on a passing touchdown from quarterback Graham Mertz with five minutes on the clock, and Mertz hit Ricky Pearsall for the game-winner with just 50 seconds left. Spencer Rattler threw a game-ending interception on a hail Mary with 20 seconds left.

The victory was just the Gators’ second SEC road win under coach Billy Napier and the Gamecocks’ first loss at home this season. Running back Mario Anderson was the bright spot for South Carolina, logging 98 yards rushing and 34 yards receiving, including a 20-yard touchdown that he caught in the flat and ran in.

Reworked offensive line shows improvement

The Gamecocks used the open week to re-evaluate their offensive line personnel, and the result was a certainly an improvement from the unit's performance against Tennessee. South Carolina moved Vershon Lee from center to right tackle, and Nick Gargiulo took over the snap after playing most of his reps previously at left guard. Junior Trai Jones also made his first start of the season at left guard, while freshmen Tree Babalade and Trovon Baugh both started for the second straight game at left tackle and right guard, respectively.

The unit was less effective after halftime when it lost Lee to a lower-body injury, but it gave up just one sack in each half and had one of its best showings, creating holes for the run game. All of the Gamecocks' running backs finished in positive yardage, and both Rattler and Anderson averaged over five yards per carry.

Spencer Rattler has bounce-back performance

After he had his worst performance of the season at Tennessee in Week 5, Rattler started 10-of-10 passing against Florida and had just one incompletion before halftime. The senior quarterback finished 23-of-30 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns, headlined by seven explosive passes of 15-plus yards. Outside of the poorly timed interception, it was one of Rattler's most productive games of the season.

It was a also a good day for Rattler's receiving corps, with four targets catching passes of 10-plus yards. Five-star freshman Nyck Emmanwori made the longest catch of his young college career on a 45-yard deep route, and Xavier Legette made a highlight-reel leaping grab for a gain of 46 yards in the third quarter.

Gamecocks defense remains a disaster

For as well as the offense played, the South Carolina defense played equally poorly. The Gamecocks didn't force a Florida punt until there were less than three minutes remaining in the first half and the Gators were 3-of-3 on their red zone attempts. The unit gave up 494 total yards, 423 passing and 71 rushing, though it did manage a season-high five tackles for loss and two sacks.

The biggest struggle was with the defensive backs, who rarely looked to be in good positioning. Mertz, who is known as a weak downfield passer, completed 11 throws of 15-plus yards, and three Gators receivers logged at least 30 yards.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football vs Florida: Gamecocks lose 41-39 on homecoming