South Carolina football lands two 4-star defensive prospects in 2025 recruiting class

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football added two four-star class of 2025 recruits over the weekend.

Shamari Earls, rated a four-star cornerback by the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Saturday, in the middle of the spring football game. On Sunday morning, defensive lineman Caleb Williams announced he was joining the Gamecocks as well. Both Earls and Williams are from Virginia.

Coach Shane Beamer's defensive talent deepens with these two recruits and improves the Gamecocks' national recruitment rank to No. 21 according to 247Sports. Earls and Williams give South Carolina six commitments in the 2025 class.

Get to know South Carolina football commit Shamari Earls

Earls, a 6-foot-2, 180 pound cornerback from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia, had interest from Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and Miami before committing to Beamer's program. According to 247Sports Composite, Earls is ranked No. 15 among cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class and is the No. 4 prospect in Virginia.

In 2023, Earls logged 25 tackles, four pass break-ups and three interceptions. He also played receiver on offense and had 29 catches for 715 yards with eight touchdowns.

“Coaches love my film and love how explosive I am – my size and athleticism,” Earls told On3. “Coaches also say my good grades play a big part in being the complete player they covet.”

Earls runs track as well and in February, set a personal record in the 55-meter dash at the VHSL Class 6 State Indoor T & F Championships.

Get to know South Carolina football commit Caleb Williams

247Sports lists Williams as a four-star recruit while its composite gives him three stars. Williams is No. 14 among 2025 recruits from Virginia and ranks No. 47 for defensive lineman according to 247Sports Composite. Williams is from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Virginia, where he also plays basketball. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman had 95 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss with 15 sacks in 2023.

Williams had interest from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, James Madison and others before deciding on South Carolina.

South Carolina football's class of 2025 recruits

Jayden Sellers, the younger brother of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, was the first 2025 recruit to commit to South Carolina. The three-star wide receiver announced his commitment in October.

Brian Rowe was the second recruit, a three-star receiver who committed April 9. Damarcus Leach from Abbeville committed April 10 before another recruit from South Carolina, Sumter's Anthony Addison, a three-star edge rusher committed to the Gamecocks on April 12.

