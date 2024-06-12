South Carolina football lands three-star tight end prospect from Florida

Shane Beamer and South Carolina landed a tight end commitment from the Sunshine State.

Preston Douglas of The Benjamin School (Fla.) verbally committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday, days after his official visit to USC. He is the 10th USC commit for Class of 2025, the third on the offensive side.

Some of Douglas’ other offers from North Carolina State, Maryland, Appalachian State, Indiana, Syracuse and Wake Forest. NC State and the Gamecocks were the only places he visited.

Douglas visited USC in April and came away impressed. Tight ends coach Shawn Elliott was handling Douglas’ recruiting.

“You can tell they are eager to get better. They are on a rise right now,” Douglas told SportsTalk’s Phil Kornblut after the April visit. “I think Coach Beamer is a really good coach and he knows what he does. Most importantly, the tight ends coach and offensive coordinator are great people with a lot of experience, head coaching experience and NFL experience. There’s a lot that could go good there.”

On3 ranks Douglas as a three-star prospect and 43rd-best tight end in the Class of 2025.

Douglas was a two-player last year for Jupiter High School, catching 23 passes for 405 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he had 28 tackles, a sack and an interception.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder transferred from Jupier to The Benjamin School over the winter.

South Carolina football class of 2025

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023 Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Shamari Earls (DB) — committed April 20 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21 Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10 Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11 Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 11