South Carolina football lands receiver Jayden McGowan, a Vanderbilt transfer

COLUMBIA — Vanderbilt wide receiver transfer Jayden McGowan is "coming home" to South Carolina football, he announced via social media on Wednesday.

McGowan is from Laurens but was not offered by the Gamecocks coming out of high school. He was a three-star prospect and the No. 8 in-state recruit in the Class of 2022. The wide receiver is also a former track and field star, winning South Carolina state championships in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a junior.

The 5-8, 181-pound sophomore was Vanderbilt's No. 3 receiver in 2023, finishing with 383 yards on 36 catches plus 109 rushing yards. He was slightly more productive as a freshman in 2022 with 453 receiving yards and three touchdowns, though he had just 51 rushing yards.

Sorry for the wait. I’m coming home🫶🏾🐔 pic.twitter.com/tql08IpyWw — Jayden McGowan (@jay3mg) December 13, 2023

McGowan is also a special teams option, averaging 24.3 yards per kickoff return this season to rank fourth in the SEC. He returned 19 kickoffs for 461 yards, headlined by a 97-yard return for a touchdown in the Commodores' season opener against Hawaii.

McGowan is the second wide receiver to commit to the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal, joining Jared Brown of Coastal Carolina. Brown earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention honors in 2023 after logging 740 receiving yards, 252 rushing yards and five combined touchdowns.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) missed a bowl game for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, and 17 players from the 2023 roster have entered the transfer portal so far. South Carolina has lost three starters — wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., running back Mario Anderson and kicker Mitch Jeter — as well as top backup receiver O'Mega Blake. The portal officially opened Dec. 4 and closes Jan. 2. It will open again April 16-30.

