South Carolina football lands first transfer commitment from No. 2 JUCO DL Jerome Simmons

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football landed its first offseason commitment Monday from top junior college defensive lineman Jerome Simmons.

Simmons is the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 6 overall prospect from the JUCO ranks for the Class of 2024 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He logged 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception at Highland Community College in 2023. The sophomore was more disruptive in his first season with the Scotties, recording eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022.

The 6-4, 333-pound lineman is from Bamberg and announced his commitment after visiting South Carolina over the weekend. He chose the Gamecocks among 10 offers that included Georgia and Mississippi State.

South Carolina will return the core of its defensive line in 2024 with Tonka Hemingway, TJ Sanders and Alex Huntley all confirmed for another season in Columbia. Simmons is the Gamecocks' second junior college transfer on the defensive line in the last two seasons after Elijah Davis signed from East Mississippi in 2023.

The Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC) missed a bowl game this year for the first time under coach Shane Beamer, and the team has already lost 17 players to the transfer portal. The portal officially opened Dec. 4 and closes Jan. 2. It will open again from April 16-30.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football lands Jerome Simmons, No. 2 junior college DL