South Carolina football lands Dylan Stewart, highest-rated commit since Jadeveon Clowney

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football landed its second five-star commitment of the Shane Beamer era Tuesday from edge rusher Dylan Stewart, the No. 10 prospect in the Class of 2024.

The 6-5. 235-pound Stewart is from Washington, D.C., and is the No. 2 edge rusher in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose the Gamecocks from among 35 offers, including a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. Stewart is South Carolina's highest-rated commitment since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.

Beamer signed his first five-star prospect in the Class of 2023: No. 1 athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who is also from Washington, D.C.. If Stewart signs with the Gamecocks, it will be the second time the team has signed five-stars in back-to-back classes and the first time both are from out of state.

Prior to Stewart's commitment, the Gamecocks' 2024 recruiting class ranked No. 24 nationally. It includes eight four-star players, including five of the top seven prospects in the Palmetto State. Stewart is the first edge rusher in the class and one of six defensive players, joining two four-star linebackers and three defensive backs.

South Carolina lacks depth at edge even in 2023, and the Gamecocks will graduate up to three of the seven players on the roster at the position entering next season. The team signed Desmond Umeozulu, a four-star edge from Maryland, in the Class of 2023.

The 2023 recruiting class was Beamer's second since taking over the program in 2021 and is ranked No. 16 nationally, the program's best result since it had the No. 16 class in 2012.

