South Carolina football lands commitment from versatile Georgia defensive back

Another day, another commitment for South Carolina football.

Receiver/defensive back Chris Hatfield of Long County (Ga.) announced his commitment to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Tuesday. Hatfield is the ninth verbal commitment for USC in the Class of 2025.

Hatfield has visited USC three times in the last few months including his official visit over the weekend. He picked the Gamecocks over West Virginia and Toledo among others.

“Definitely the argument is the SEC is the best of the best, so who wouldn’t want to play in the SEC and play against the best of the best every week,” Hatfield told Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk after the visit.. “Coach Gray, using me at that safety position with my body and length, and being able to me possibly being one of those Freshman All-Americans that he always produces.”

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 Hatfield as a three-star prospect. Last season, he had 19 tackles, three interceptions and caught four touchdown passes.

South Carolina football class of 2025

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023



Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Shamari Earls (DB) — committed April 20 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21 Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10 Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11