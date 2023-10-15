South Carolina football lands 4-star defensive back Jalewis Solomon, former Auburn commit

South Carolina football landed a commitment from a four-star defensive back on Sunday.

Four-star Jalewis Solomon, who is in the 2024 class, decommitted from Auburn on Tuesday. He is the 119th-ranked recruit nationally and No. 10 athlete, according to 247Sports Composite. He also held offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Kentucky, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder attends Schley County High School in Ellaville, Georgia, and is the 25th-ranked player in the state. He was recruited primarily by South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, according to 247Sports.

Solomon is the Gamecocks' 16th commit of their 2024 class, which is currently ranked 18th, headlined by five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

