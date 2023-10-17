South Carolina football injury report: Starting tackle Vershon Lee doubtful vs Missouri

COLUMBIA — Injuries continue to plague South Carolina football's offensive line as starting right tackle Vershon Lee was ruled doubtful against Missouri by coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday.

Lee exited the Gamecocks' loss to Florida last week with a knee injury. The junior has started every game this season — five at center and one at tackle — and is the most experienced starter in the lineup. Western Illinois transfer Sidney Fugar is the projected starter if Lee is ruled out.

South Carolina (2-4, 1-3 SEC) faces No. 20 Missouri (6-1, 3-1) on the road Saturday (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) for the Mayor's Cup. South Carolina trails the all-time series 8-5, and Beamer is 0-2 against the Tigers during his tenure.

If Lee does not play Saturday, he will be the third offensive lineman to start at least one game and miss at least one game due to injury. The Gamecocks have also lost three three linemen — four-star freshman Markee Anderson, freshman center Ryan Brubaker and Mercer transfer Ni Mansell — to season-ending injuries since the start of preseason practice. Jaylen Nichols, a presumed starting tackle, is also questionable to play this season after suffering a knee injury during the spring game.

Starting linebacker Stone Blanton is also questionable after sustaining a thigh bruise against Florida. Freshman Grayson Howard is expected to make his first career start if Blanton is out. The sophomore linebacker logged 29 tackles and a sack through six games.

Beamer did not update the status of star wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who has been out since the Sept. 16 loss to Georgia with a foot injury. Wells got a positive update on the healing process from a specialist in Charlotte last week, and Beamer said Wells' timeline for return will depend on both his comfort level and the coaching staff's.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football injury report: Vershon Lee doubtful vs Mizzou