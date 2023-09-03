South Carolina football injury update: Juice Wells, Nick Emmanwori questionable for Week 2

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football linebacker Mohamed Kaba and offensive lineman Cason Henry will miss extended time after suffering injuries in the team's season opener, coach Shane Beamer announced on a teleconference call with local media Sunday.

Kaba limped off the field midway through the first quarter of the Gamecocks' 31-17 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. He was visibly upset on the bench, sitting with his head in his hands as a trainer consoled him before entering the medical tent. Kaba returned to the sideline on crutches during the second half.

The junior linebacker missed most of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2 against Arkansas and said he felt at approximately 85% health entering preseason practice this year.

"Out of respect for him, I'll comment more on that as we get into the week," Beamer said.

Henry, who redshirted last season, started at right tackle before exiting with a lower-body injury early in the first quarter.

Beamer said safety Nick Emmanwori and wide receiver Juice Wells are both questionable for the Gamecocks' game Saturday against Furman at Williams-Brice Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN+). Emmanwori suffered a hamstring injury on the first play of the game, but he was able to walk and briefly attempted to return before being ruled out.

Wells exited in the second half due to a foot injury he had grappled with throughout preseason. Ahmarean Brown, who also left the game late with an injury, is probable, according to Beamer.

Beamer said freshman offensive lineman Markee Anderson had an injury late last week during practice that kept him from traveling with the team to Charlotte. He is questionable against Furman.

