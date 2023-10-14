South Carolina football grades vs. Florida: Gamecocks defense drags overall grade down to D

COLUMBIA — South Carolina suffered a heartbreaking 41-39 loss to Florida in its homecoming game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) have lost two consecutive meetings with the Gators (5-2, 3-1), and it was also the team's first home defeat of the 2023 season. South Carolina led by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back unanswered passing touchdowns by Florida's Graham Mertz in the final five minutes put the Gators on top.

From an abysmal defensive showing to a rollercoaster on special teams, here's how we graded South Carolina's performance against Florida:

Offense: B+

The Gamecocks reworked their starting offensive line during the open week, and the unit successfully created holes for the run game. Senior running back Mario Anderson broke multiple explosive carries to finish with 98 yards rushing and 34 receiving, and running back Juju McDowell scored twice, once on a 17-yard run and once on a pass. Spencer Rattler, despite a hail Mary interception in the final minute, went 23-of-30 passing for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Defense: D-

Little went right for South Carolina against a Florida offense that scored less than 20 points in its previous two road games this season. The Gamecocks allowed 494 total yards, including 423 passing yards to quarterback Graham Mertz. The Gamecocks' defensive backs were rarely in good positioning, and the unit gave up 11 passes of 15-plus yards to a famously non-explosive quarterback.

However, the Gamecocks were a bit more disruptive in the second half, finishing with a season-high eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

Special teams: A-

Special teams did the most to protect the Gamecocks' lead in the fourth quarter with a blocked field goal from Tyreek Johnson that kept the team ahead by three points.

Otherwise, it was a mixed bag: Kai Kroeger had a spectacular 57-yard punt, but he also hit one 27 yards and fumbled a hold on an extra point attempt that could have put South Carolina up by two touchdowns.

Coaching: C

It's hard to evaluate the coaches overall when the offense was so strong and the defense so ugly, and it all averages out to a C. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains made largely smart decisions and put the ball into his playmakers' hands as often as possible, while DC Clayton White struggled to adjust matchups in the secondary or get pressure at Mertz.

Overall: D

This game was critical for South Carolina's bowl game hopes with a brutal schedule to close out the season. On homecoming in front of a sold-out crowd, failing to close this will hurt a lot for the Gamecocks both now and long-term.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football grades vs Florida: Defense deserves another D