South Carolina football grades vs. Texas A&M: Gamecocks officially in win-or-no-bowl mode

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After taking an early lead against Texas A&M, South Carolina football dropped its fourth straight SEC game, 30-17 at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (2-6, 1-5 SEC) closed the lead to seven at the start of the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome 21 unanswered points scored by the Aggies (5-3, 3-2) in the second quarter. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had an underwhelming day, going 20-for-33 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown.

With the loss, South Carolina now has a 2-10 record against SEC opponents on the road under coach Shane Beamer. It also marks the first time since 2003 that the Gamecocks have lost every road game in a single season.

USC now must win out to reach the six-win threshold often required to earn a bowl berth.

From a rollercoaster defensive performance to offensive line woes, here's how we graded South Carolina's performance.

Offense: C-

The offense started strong, putting together a 65-yard touchdown drive to take the 7-0 lead. Knowing the strength of Texas A&M's defensive line, Rattler was quick to roll out of the pocket and the Gamecocks gave him consistent options to get the ball out quickly as protection struggled.

However, Rattler was flagged three times for intentional grounding for throwing the ball away before exiting the pocket, and he finished with minus-42 rushing yards, including sacks. Running back Mario Anderson remained a bright spot for the unit with 62 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards.

Defense: C-

Like the offense, the defense had a fast start that fell apart quickly. The Gamecocks logged three sacks in the first quarter alone, and finished with seven tackles for loss. However, the unit still has yet to force a turnover since an interception against Tennessee in Week 5.

The defense was dealt an unfortunate hand as the Aggies starting six of their 12 drives inside their 40-yard line. Still, Texas A&M had scored more than 30 points on a Power 5 opponent just once this season against Arkansas.

Special teams: B

Punter Kai Kroeger averaged 40.4 yards per punt but landed just 1 of 5 attempts inside the 20-yard line. However, he did prevent all-purpose star Ainias Smith from attempting a return.

Mitch Jeter had another strong performance, completing his lone field goal attempt of 49 yards into the wind and limiting returns on kickoffs as well.

Coaching: B+

South Carolina's problems against the Aggies were far more with personnel and execution than play-calling. Beamer went for a fourth-down touchdown attempt that succeeded in the first quarter after kicking a field goal in the same situation last week, and it was apparent the team had a solid plan to help offset absences on the offensive line.

The defensive play-calling also improved, bringing pressure early and often on backup quarterback Max Johnson. It wasn't perfect, but it certainly looked better than it has in recent weeks.

Overall: C

After the disaster at Missouri in Week 8, it was nice to see some life from South Carolina. That made it even more disappointing when the Gamecocks let the game get away from them on penalties and turnovers yet again.

