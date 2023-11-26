South Carolina football grades vs Clemson: Offense fails and we're giving coaching a D

COLUMBIA — With a 16-7 loss to Clemson on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, it has been a full decade since South Carolina football won back-to-back games in the Palmetto Bowl rivalry.

The Gamecocks (5-7) never got going against the Tigers (8-4) after quarterback Spencer Rattler had a fumble returned for touchdown on the opening drive. Rattler also threw an interception immediately after to Khalil Barnes, the same player who recovered the fumble. South Carolina scored its lone touchdown in the first quarter and never saw the red zone again.

Almost nothing went right for South Carolina outside of its defense despite the fuel from more than 80,000 fans in attendance. From an ugly offensive outing to questionable coaching decisions, here's how we graded the Gamecocks' performance:

Offense: F

So often South Carolina's strength this season, the Gamecocks' offense lost them the game. Rattler finished 16-of-32 passing for 112 yards, his worst outing of the year, and the unit logged two net yards across the second and third quarters.

The team's 169 total yards marked its lowest output of the season, and the offensive line gave up six tackles for loss that pushed the team back 34 yards. Two sacks accounted for 22 of those negative yards.

Defense: A-

South Carolina's defense was the only reason the Gamecocks weren't blown out. The unit kept the Gamecocks alive every time the offense floundered, forcing a punt after Rattler's interception and picking off Cade Klubnik after a three-and-out to start the second half.

The only thing knocking the defense is Clemson's 219 rushing yards, but there was only so much it could do up against Will Shipley and Phil Mafah.

Special teams: C+

This was a game where South Carolina could have used some special teams nonsense to try to get points on the board, but the Gamecocks opted to play it safe. Kroeger punted eight times but landed just three inside the 20-yard line.

The Gamecocks had one major breakthrough on a 40-yard punt return from Xavier Legette, but even that was negated by a holding penalty.

Coaching: D

The actual play-calling largely unproblematic for the Gamecocks, though a bit simplistic offensively. The most egregious decision was a fourth-quarter punt at the 50-yard line when the team trailed by nine.

There are also no high grades for recklessness with player safety, even in a rivalry game. Trey Knox was on the field visibly limping throughout the first half. Mario Anderson reentered the game a single play after a big hit left him stumbling in a way that looked consistent with symptoms that typically trigger concussion protocol.

Overall: C-

In the biggest game of the year with bowl eligibility on the line, the Gamecocks' stars didn't deliver. It's a brutal ending for a team that finally looked like it had a chance entering the rivalry matchup.

Follow South Carolina football reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football offense fails vs Clemson, coaching not better