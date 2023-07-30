South Carolina football gets commitment from 2024 3-star WR Zy'marion Lang

Cardinal Mooney (Florida) wide receiver Zy'marion Lang, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, committed to South Carolina football, he announced in a ceremony on Sunday.

Lang committed to the Gamecocks over Kansas State, Pitt and South Florida. He officially visited South Carolina on June 23, according to 247Sports.

Lang is ranked the No. 78 wide receiver of the 2024 class, and the No. 76 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports. He caught 28 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns last season, according to MaxPreps.

He is the 14th commitment in the Gamecocks' 2024 class and the second wide receiver commitment (Greenville High School's Mazeo Bennett).

South Carolina's 2024 class is ranked No. 24 overall in 247Sports' rankings and has more commitments from four-star prospects than three-star.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Carolina football gets 2024 3-star WR Zy'marion Lang commitment