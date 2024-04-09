South Carolina football gets commitment from versatile 2025 wide receiver recruit

South Carolina picked up a second member of the 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Receiver Brian Rowe of Jay M Robinson High School in North Carolina announced on social media that he was “1,000% committed” to the Gamecocks. USC coach Shane Beamer sent out a commitment alert earlier in the day Tuesday.

Rowe visited USC on Tuesday for the Gamecocks’ practice. He also was considering Pittsburgh and had official visits set up to USC and Pittsburgh this summer. Of the 17 other programs Rowe posted he received offers from, USC was the long SEC program.

Rowe had 50 catches for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Jay M Robinson. On3 has Rowe as a four-star recruit while the 247Sports Composite (which factors in multiple websites’ rankings) has him as a three-star recruit, the 11th best recruit in NC for Class of 2025 and the No. 64 receiver.

Rowe (6-foot, 175 pounds) also plays defensive back for his high school team and point guard for the school’s basketball team, per his social media page.

Rowe joins South Florence WR Jayden Sellers as the only two commitments for USC in the Class of 2025.