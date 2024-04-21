South Carolina football gets commitment from four-star defensive lineman

For the second time in as many days, South Carolina snatched a commitment.

A day after the Gamecocks landed a pledge from four-star cornerback Sharmi Earls, coach Shane Beamer reeled in another four star.

On Sunday morning, defensive lineman Caleb Williams — a 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher from Chesterfield, Virginia — became the sixth commit in South Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class.

https://247sports.com/player/caleb-williams-46118052/

Williams took a visit to South Carolina two weeks ago before eventually choosing the Gamecocks over Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and others.