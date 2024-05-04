South Carolina football gets commitment from young, in-state offensive lineman

Shane Beamer and South Carolina football picked up an in-state commitment for the Class of 2026 on Saturday.

South Pointe rising junior offensive lineman Anthony Baxter committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday. 247Sports was the first to report the news.

South Pointe, located in Rock Hill, has produced several future Gamecocks over the years including Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore and DeVonte Holloman.

Baxter is listed at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. The Gamecocks offered him back in January. He had other offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Duke, Cincinnati and Appalachian State.

247Sports Composite lists Baxter as a three-star prospect and ninth-best player in SC for Class of 2026.

Baxter is the third commit for the Class of 2026, joining quarterback Landon Duckworth and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.