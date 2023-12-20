South Carolina football flips WR Debron Gatling from Texas A&M on national signing day

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football signed wide receiver Debron Gatling on early signing day Wednesday, flipping the 2024 three-star from Texas A&M.

Gatling, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound receiver from Alpharetta, Georgia, committed to the Aggies on December 11, 2022, but decommitted exactly a year later after taking an official visit to South Carolina on Nov. 17. He held offers from 15 SEC programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.

Gatling logged 963 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior at Milton High School, leading the team to a Division 7A Georgia state championship in 2023. It was his second consecutive season with at least 900 receiving yards.

South Carolina has now signed two wide receivers in the Class of 2024, adding Gatling alongside four-star Greenville star Mazeo Bennett. The Gamecocks also added two receivers out of the transfer portal: Jared Brown from Coastal Carolina and Jayden McGowan from Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks' 2024 recruiting class is headlined by five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart, who signed earlier Wednesday. The class ranks No. 18 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which would mark coach Shane Beamer's second consecutive year in the top 20 after signing the No. 16 class in 2023. South Carolina has not signed back-to-back top-20 classes since 2014 and 2015 under iconic former coach Steve Spurrier.

