South Carolina football dominates Vanderbilt 47-6, keeps bowl eligibility hopes alive

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football kept its bowl eligibility hopes alive with a 47-6 win over Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

The victory was the first SEC win for the Gamecocks (4-6, 2-5 SEC) since they beat Mississippi State in Week 4 and their largest margin of victory in the conference this season. South Carolina held Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) to less than 150 yards both rushing while logging 487 yards of total offense in rainy, cold conditions.

The Gamecocks kept the Commodores scoreless until allowing a 19-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter. The offense was more efficient than usual on third down converting 4 of 8 attempts, and it averaged 8.2 yards per play to Vanderbilt's 3.5.

South Carolina also scored its first special teams touchdown of the season on a Vanderbilt punt that was blocked and returned by Keenan Nelson Jr. for the 18-yard score.

Spencer Rattler, wide receivers overcome sloppy conditions

Drops were abundant for both teams as light rain fell, but the Gamecocks still dominated in the passing game. Quarterback Spencer Rattler overcame a bad first quarter interception to finish 28-of-36 for 351 yards and three touchdowns, completing 78% of his passes.

Rattler hit nine receivers in the win, including defensive lineman Alex Huntley for a 1-yard touchdown to start the second quarter. Star receiver Xavier Legette became just the sixth player in program history to surpass 1,000 career receiving yards, recording 120 yards on nine catches.

Gamecocks defense exploits quarterback confusion

Vanderbilt swapped between senior quarterback Ken Seals and sophomore Walter Taylor against the Gamecocks, but neither was particularly effective. Seals played the majority of the snaps going 13-of-28 passing for 104 yards, though he did log the Commodores' lone touchdown on a 19-yard pass. South Carolina also very nearly came down with multiple interceptions, but the wet conditions spared Vanderbilt.

Top wide receiver Will Sheppard was a non-factor, making a single catch for six yards. The South Carolina defense was led by linebacker Bam Martin-Scott with 13 total tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Tonka Hemingway was also a problem on the defensive line with three pass breakups and five tackles.

Running backs have big performances

Newberry transfer Mario Anderson rushed for over 100 yards for just the second time this season, headlined by a 72-yard rushing touchdown. He finished with 111 all-purpose yards and averaged 11.3 yards per carry.

Freshman Djay Braswell logged a 30-yard carry off of a short pass from Rattler, and freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers ended the game with a 36-yard touchdown for his first career rushing TD. The team finished with a combined 136 yards on the ground.

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6 and subscribe to The Greenville News for exclusive Gamecocks content: https://subscribe.greenvilleonline.com/offers.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football routs Vanderbilt 47-6, keeps bowl hopes alive