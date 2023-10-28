South Carolina football continues SEC losing streak with 30-17 defeat at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Carolina football dropped it fourth consecutive SEC game, losing 30-17 to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (2-6, 1-5 SEC) had a glimmer of hope in the first quarter, taking an early 7-0 lead over the Aggies (4-3, 3-2) on a 65-yard touchdown drive capped by two plays with quarterback-turned-running back Dakereon Joyner taking direct snaps twice on the goal line. However, Texas A&M responded with 21 unanswered points to lead by 14 at halftime.

South Carolina closed the Aggies' lead to a single score after tight end Josh Simon caught a touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter, but back-to-back field goals put a victory back out of reach.

Gamecocks defense breaks down after hot start

After an ugly showing last week at Missouri, South Carolina's defense came out with an unprecedented intensity against the Aggies. The Gamecocks logged three sacks in first quarter — more than they've had in four of seven complete games this season — and generated five tackles for loss before halftime.

Despite forcing punts on all three Texas A&M drives in the first quarter, the defense couldn't come up with a stop in the second. As the offense started to struggle, punter Kai Kroeger was forced to give the Aggies a short field to prevent a return from all-purpose star Ainias Smith. A&M started all three of its second-quarter drive inside their 40-yard line and scored touchdowns on all three.

Spencer Rattler struggles amid offensive line injuries

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is no stranger to facing heavy pressure, but he appeared afraid to take hits against the Aggies after being sacked six times at Missouri. As a result, Rattler took three intentional grounding penalties in the first half after throwing the ball deep out of bounds while still in the pocket. Though he only took one true sack, the Aggies were credited with four for a loss of 43 yards because of the grounding calls.

Rattler's accuracy suffered for the second straight week with poor protection and two of three starting wide receivers out with injuries. He went 20-of-33 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown. The Gamecocks also lost starting left guard Trai Jones to a left leg injury in the third quarter, forcing injured freshman Tree Babalade to come in at left tackle and move starting tackle Jakai Moore to left guard.

Young players deliver with increased reps

Five-star wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor had his second consecutive career performance, making six catches for 59 receiving yards. Despite dropping a third-down conversion on the opening drive, Harbor made a quick recovery and averaged nearly 10 yards per catch.

Freshman Judge Collier made his first career start at cornerback, and redshirt freshman linebacker Jaron Willis, an Ole Miss transfer, also had a big performance in just his second appearance on the travel roster. He logged a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in his South Carolina debut.

Follow South Carolina football beat reporter Emily Adams on X @eaadams6

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football continues SEC losing streak 30-17 at Texas A&M