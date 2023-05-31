South Carolina football aims to preserve Clemson rivalry if SEC votes on 9 conference games

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — SEC coaches, athletic directors and university presidents are engaged in major discussions about the conference football schedule in 2024 during this year's spring meetings.

There's one conversation that hasn't happened, though: South Carolina football isn't considering canceling its rivalry series with Clemson, regardless of how the conference votes.

"I know how important that Clemson game is to the people of our state, and I think it's great for college football, so I don't want to lose that Clemson game without a doubt," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said Wednesday. "That's something that we haven't even discussed, not playing that game, and it's something I certainly want to continue."

The SEC football schedule will move to a divsion-less format in 2024 with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. There are two proposals on the table: an eight-game schedule with one permanent opponent and seven opponents that rotate in alternating years, or a nine-game schedule with three permanent opponents and six rotating.

South Carolina and Kentucky are both reportedly favoring the eight-game model, partly because both programs have a non-SEC Power 5 rival. The nine-game model adds an additional high-level opponent to the teams' schedule, so keeping a non-conference rival could make it more challenging to hit the six-win bowl eligibility threshold or qualify for the expanded College Football Playoff — also coming in 2024.

Over the last decade, the Clemson game has often been penciled in as a loss for Gamecocks. Despite pulling off a huge 31-30 upset over the then-No. 8 Tigers in 2022, South Carolina lost the previous seven meetings in the series and trails 72-43-4 in the all-time series.

However, the rivalry also holds a 127-year history in the Palmetto State. The game sold out Clemson's Memorial Stadium in 2022 and has sold out every time it has been played at the Gamecocks' Williams-Brice Stadium in the past decade.

"Not everybody in the SEC plays a perennial top-10, top-5 program at the end of every season," Beamer said. "But we love that from a competitive standpoint. I love it from a rivalry standpoint and a college athletics standpoint."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey pushed back against the argument that a nine-game model would hurt bowl eligibility on Monday, arguing that more conference games improves competitive balance.

“We’ve done predictive analytics. It’s actually a marginal change,” Sankey said. “Maybe on the frontline it feels like a significant change, but when we’ve run the numbers, it’s not as if we have massive bowl ineligibility appearing from a nine-game schedule.”

Beamer said the logistics of preserving the Clemson rivalry while maintaining a reasonable strength of schedule go above his head, but he is aware that the Gamecocks' upcoming non-conference slate even beyond Clemson puts his team in a challenging position.

"When you look at who we play, whether it be eight conference games, nine conference games, plus Clemson you look at our non-conference schedule coming up and we've got App State, we've got Virginia Tech, we've got Miami, and this is the ones in the next four or five years," Beamer said. "That's as tough as schedule year in and year our as anybody plays ... It's just part of it.

