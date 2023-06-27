South Carolina football adds 2024 commitment from 3-star linebacker David Bucey

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football landed its third 2024 commitment this month from 3-star linebacker David Bucey on Monday.

Bucey, a Savannah, Georgia native, chose the Gamecocks from among a top five that included Appalachian State, Iowa State, Tulane and West Virginia. He announced the decision just days after his official visit to Columbia on June 23.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Bucey is not rated in the 247Sports Composite, but he is the No. 98 linebacker and the No. 126-ranked prospect in Georgia in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. He is the Gamecocks' third linebacker commitment in the class, joining 4-star Wendell Gregory and 3-star Fred Johnson.

Johnson committed less than two weeks ago on June 17, and South Carolina also added No. 4 punter Mason Love on June 12. Though there is still a long way to go until the early signing period in November, the Gamecocks' 2024 class currently ranks No. 13 in the country and No. 5 in the SEC.

The 2023 recruiting class was coach Shane Beamer's second since taking over the program in 2021 and is ranked No. 16 nationally, the program's best result since it had the No. 16 class in 2012. He also landed the first 5-star prospect of his tenure, signing No. 1 athlete Nyckoles Harbor.

South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2022 regular season on back-to-back upsets over top-10 teams. The Gamecocks dominated then-No. 5 Tennessee and knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson for the first time in the rivalry matchup since 2013. They concluded the year with a 45-38 loss in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame.

