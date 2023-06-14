South Carolina football 2024 SEC schedule includes first meeting with Oklahoma, no Tennessee

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will face Oklahoma for the first time in program history, the SEC revealed in its 2024 schedule released Wednesday.

The Gamecocks will not face Georgia, Florida or Tennessee for the first time since joining the SEC in 1992. They will play Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt on the road and LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M at home.

The SEC decided recently to maintain an eight-game conference football schedule once Oklahoma and Texas become members in 2024, but it will reevaluate moving to a nine-game schedule for the 2025 season and beyond. The conference will also do away with its East and West divisions in 2024, opting for a single-standings model that sends the top 2 teams to the SEC championship game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina's nonconference opponents in 2024 include Old Dominion, Akron and Wofford in addition to its standing rivalry game with Clemson.

at Alabama

South Carolina lost 47-23 when it last faced Alabama in 2019 but has not been to Tuscaloosa since 2009. The Crimson Tide leads the series 11-4, and one of South Carolina's wins was an Alabama victory that it later forfeited due to NCAA violations.

at Kentucky

South Carolina beat the Wildcats 24-14 in 2022 and leads the all-time series 19-14-1. The teams have met every year since 1992, and Kentucky has won seven of the last 10.

vs LSU

LSU has not been to Columbia since 2008, but it beat South Carolina 52-24 when the teams last met as part of the SEC-only schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The Tigers lead the all-time series 19-2-1, with the Gamecocks' last win in 1994.

Advertisement

GAMECOCKS RECRUITING: South Carolina football lands Mason Love, No. 4-ranked punter in 2024 class

vs Missouri

The Tigers beat South Carolina in Columbia 23-10 in 2022 and leads the all-time series 8-5. Missouri has won the last four meetings, and the teams have played every year since 2012.

at Oklahoma

South Carolina has never faced Oklahoma in football, but coach Shane Beamer has a history with the Sooners. He served as assistant head coach and tight ends coach from 2018-20.

2024 SCHEDULE: Everything SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said about eight-game football schedule for 2024

vs Ole Miss

Ole Miss won 59-42 the last time it met South Carolina in 2020 as part of the all-SEC schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rebels lead the all-time series 9-7, but the teams have met just twice in the last decade.

Advertisement

vs Texas A&M

The Gamecocks earned their first win over Texas A&M last season, 30-24, after losing the first eight consecutively. The Aggies have been South Carolina's permanent SEC West opponent since 2014.

at Vanderbilt

The Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt 38-27 in 2022 and lead the all-time series 28-4 — their best win percentage against any SEC opponent. South Carolina has won 14 consecutive meetings, with its last loss in 2008.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football 2024 SEC schedule includes Oklahoma, Alabama