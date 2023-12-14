South Carolina football’s 2024 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

The SEC unveiled its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, and South Carolina football will open its conference slate next season against Kentucky in Lexington.

The 2024 schedule is the debut of Oklahoma and Texas as members of the conference, and it is also the first SEC schedule under the single-standings model rather than a division split. The Gamecocks meet the Sooners for the first time in program history, but they will not face longtime East rivals Georgia, Florida or Tennessee for the first time since joining the SEC in 1992.

Kickoff times and TV information will be released at a later date.

Here is the Gamecocks' full list of opponents and game dates for the 2023 season:

South Carolina football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 7: at Kentucky

Sept. 14: vs. LSU

Sept. 21: vs. Akron

Sept. 28: Open

Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 12: at Alabama

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma

Oct. 26: Open

Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16: vs. Missouri

Nov. 23: vs. Wofford

Nov. 30: at Clemson

