South Carolina fires head coach, former Clemson coach Monte Lee takes over as interim

Mark Kingston will not return as University of South Carolina baseball coach for the 2025 season, Gamecocks Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced today.

Kingston departs the Carolina baseball program after seven years (six full seasons) with a 217-155 overall record (58.3 percent) and an 83-96 SEC mark (46.4 percent). The Gamecocks went to post-season play four seasons, advancing to Super Regionals twice. The 2020 season was halted mid-year due to COVID-19.

Kingston became the 30th head coach in program history on June 30, 2017. He directed Carolina to six winning seasons, including three in SEC play. The Gamecocks finished third in the SEC East twice (2018, 2023), leading the team to NCAA Super Regionals in each of those years.

This past season, Carolina finished 37-25 overall, 13-17 in SEC play and concluded its season in the NCAA Raleigh Regional. The team was ranked as high as #7 RPI in the nation and finished the regular season with a #21 NCAA RPI Ranking.

South Carolina’s baseball program has been to 35 NCAA Regionals in the last 50 seasons, winning 19 regional titles and advancing to the College World Series 11 times, winning the 2010 and 2011 NCAA championship.

Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Monte Lee will serve as interim head coach.

Via South Carolina Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire