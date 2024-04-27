South Carolina earns walk-off win over Kentucky with late-game homer heroics

South Carolina pulled out its most improbable victory of the season Friday night against No. 4 Kentucky.

Blake Jackson, Dalton Reeves and Gavin Casas each hit solo home runs to tie the game 4-4 in the ninth inning before Jackson hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning to give No. 24 Gamecocks to a 6-5 victory in the series opener.

Jackson’s second home run of the game landed just above the line in left field. After a quick review, it was confirmed a home run.

South Carolina (28-13, 10-9 SEC) didn’t have a hit from the third inning until the ninth but then hit four balls out of Founders Park to claim the win.

Game two is Saturday at 6 p.m. (SEC Network).

