South Carolina dominates No. 4 Kentucky to earn SEC series win

South Carolina has hosted several top-ranked teams at Founders Park this season and dropped the series to the two most recent top-five programs before hosting No. 4 Kentucky this weekend.

But thanks to a spectacular outing by Dylan Eskew against one of the better hitting teams in the conference and a resurgence offense that seems to have found its groove, the Gamecocks sent the Wildcats to its second straight series loss.

Eskew pitched 6 ⅓ innings and the Gamecocks scored six runs in the fifth inning that helped to propel them to a series-winning 10-0 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon.

After playing a slugfest on Saturday that saw South Carolina (29-14, 11-10) use six pitchers, the performance of Eskew was key. His outing was his career longest. His defense helped with two double plays, and he limited the hot-hitting Wildcats to five hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Kennedy Jones had four RBIs to lead the Gamecocks’ offense.