South Carolina DL Xzavier McLeod plans visit with UGA

South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod has planned a visit with Georgia football. McLeod entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season.

Kirby Smart and Georgia need to add a transfer along the defensive line. McLeod played high school football for Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman was the No. 117 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 16 player at his position. McLeod was the second-ranked recruit in South Carolina.

As a true freshman, McLeod did not play much for the Gamecocks. He recorded one tackle and an interception in 2023. On3 reported McLeod’s visit to Georgia:

South Carolina transfer DL Xzavier McLeod (@mcleod_xzavier) is visiting Georgia this weekend🐶 He is a former Top-200 from the 2023 class👀https://t.co/ZLAT4yVHfR pic.twitter.com/dWb5Tp1Khu — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 8, 2023

Georgia’s defensive line and run defense was not as dominant in 2023 as it was in previous years.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire