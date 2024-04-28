South Carolina’s Dawn Staley celebrates ‘fairytale’ championship win at Disney World
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a sports fan, you’ve heard the iconic phrase “I’m headed to Disney World” after a championship win a time or two — and South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley proclaimed just that after her team’s NCAA national championship win earlier this month.
Staley arrived at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” on Saturday, where she had a festive time venturing through the park, visiting Disney’s signature attractions, and participating in a parade at Magic Kingdom.
Perfect ending: South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wins third national title as Gamecocks down Clark, Iowa
The six-time WNBA All-Star player started the day off with a ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom before riding atop a parade float with her fellow Gamecock’s basketball assistant coaches at Magic Kingdom.
Disney said Staley and her staff were the “center of attention” during the cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A.
With the park festive for Staley’s arrival, she even spent some time with Minnie Mouse, who showed up to the meet-and-greet in her own basketball uniform.
After coaching South Carolina to its third women’s basketball title on April 6, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes and star Caitlin Clark 87-75 — a fairytale ending to an undefeated season.
Staley extended her coaching record to 109-3 over the last three years with the Gamecocks, becoming one of only a handful of coaches in women’s college basketball history with three national crowns.
During a live post-game interview after the championship win, Staley declared she was “Going to Disney World!” a tradition that started with the New York Giants following their 1987 Super Bowl win.
The Gamecocks head coach now joins the biggest names in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the Olympics who have celebrated their greatest sports achievements at the Florida park.
