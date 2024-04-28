South Carolina’s Dawn Staley celebrates ‘fairytale’ championship win at Disney World

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a sports fan, you’ve heard the iconic phrase “I’m headed to Disney World” after a championship win a time or two — and South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley proclaimed just that after her team’s NCAA national championship win earlier this month.

Staley arrived at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” on Saturday, where she had a festive time venturing through the park, visiting Disney’s signature attractions, and participating in a parade at Magic Kingdom.

Perfect ending: South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wins third national title as Gamecocks down Clark, Iowa

The six-time WNBA All-Star player started the day off with a ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom before riding atop a parade float with her fellow Gamecock’s basketball assistant coaches at Magic Kingdom.

Disney said Staley and her staff were the “center of attention” during the cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A.

(April 27, 2024) Minnie Mouse greets South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley during her visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista Fla., on Saturday. Staley was at Walt Disney World to celebrate her basketball team’s recent national championship by riding in a parade down Main Street, U.S.A., that featured streamers, fireworks, Disney characters and cheering guests. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

(April 27, 2024), University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrated her team’s national basketball championship with a magical parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Saturday. Some favorite Disney characters joined the parade as Staley and her assistant coaches rode on a colorful float featuring streamers, fireworks and cheering guests. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

(April 27, 2024) South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley greets several Walt Disney World Resort cast members wearing South Carolina apparel on Saturday afternoon. Staley and her assistant coaches were at Walt Disney World to celebrate the team’s recent national championship. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

(April 27, 2024) South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was one of the first guests of the day to experience Kilimanjaro Safaris on Saturday morning before joining her assistant coaches in a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom. Staley and the coaches were at Walt Disney World to celebrate the team’s recent national championship. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

With the park festive for Staley’s arrival, she even spent some time with Minnie Mouse, who showed up to the meet-and-greet in her own basketball uniform.

After coaching South Carolina to its third women’s basketball title on April 6, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes and star Caitlin Clark 87-75 — a fairytale ending to an undefeated season.

Staley extended her coaching record to 109-3 over the last three years with the Gamecocks, becoming one of only a handful of coaches in women’s college basketball history with three national crowns.

During a live post-game interview after the championship win, Staley declared she was “Going to Disney World!” a tradition that started with the New York Giants following their 1987 Super Bowl win.

The Gamecocks head coach now joins the biggest names in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the Olympics who have celebrated their greatest sports achievements at the Florida park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.