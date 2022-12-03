South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith declares for the 2023 NFL draft

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith announced Friday night that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith is a top prospect who is projected as a first-round selection.

He totaled 27 tackles, including one for loss, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, one blocked kick and one interception this season despite teams avoiding his side of the field.

In his four-year career, Smith started 19 of 33 games played and totaled 91 tackles and six interceptions.

Smith did not reveal whether he would play in the the Gamecocks’ bowl game, but he reportedly already has signed with an agent. That officially would end his college career.

