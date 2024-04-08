South Carolina completes its perfect season
The panel discusses South Carolina's women's basketball tournament championship win over Caitlyn Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. They also give their picks on the NCAA men's basketball final.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
Follow along as we track all the action between Iowa and South Carolina in the NCAA title game.
Despite a record-breaking first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Iowa couldn't get past the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
The Tar Heels looked good in advancing to the Sweet 16.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
Follow along as we track all the action between Purdue and UConn in the NCAA title game.
Oumar Ballo, who averaged a double-double last season at Arizona, is now arguably the best big man available in the portal.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, still faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the biggest NFL news from the weekend before diving into the teams that changed our expectations the most (in a good OR bad way) the most compared to last offseason. The duo start with the biggest news from the weekend, including the update to the Stefon Diggs trade that revealed the Houston Texans voided the final years of his contract. Fitz and Frank speculate on why before discussing the Carolina Panthers extending DT Derrick Brown and the explosion of the interior defensive line market. Things change quickly in the NFL, so Fitz and Frank decide to look at some teams who have changed our perception of them the most over the past year. The top risers include the Texans, Chicago Bears (and the NFC North as a whole) and Los Angeles Rams, while some teams that lost the benefit of the doubt include the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with a dueling snake draft, as they compete to draft the best championship games of all time. Frank dominates.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
Korbin Albert’s rote apology disappeared into Instagram’s ether, and ever since, U.S. women’s national team fans have been left with silence.