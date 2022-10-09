South Carolina coach Shane Beamer whips out sunglasses for 'climate check' after win over No. 13 Kentucky

Shane Beamer didn’t forget what happened at SEC media days earlier this fall.

So, after leading South Carolina past Mark Stoops and No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday afternoon, Beamer took his shot in the locker room.

His sunglasses game out.

Hey, he earned it.

The sunglasses “feud” goes back to just before SEC media days when Beamer went viral with a tweet where he started dancing with his players to Soulja Boy's “Turn My Swag On.”

Get that mic ready pic.twitter.com/4PtICIuh0Z — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 19, 2022

Stoops, though, apparently didn’t like that — and brought it up on the SEC Network.

“It’s easy to change the climate [of a program],” Stoops said, via ABC Columbia. “You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses, you can change a climate.”

Stoops denied that his comments were about Beamer specifically, but it didn’t matter. The message, whether he wanted it to be or not, was delivered loud and clear.

The Gamecocks scored 17 unanswered points in the second half en route to their 10-point win — which marked the second straight loss for Kentucky, which was without starting quarterback Will Levis due to a foot injury. SC's Spencer Rattler went 14-of-19 for 177 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and running back Marshawn Lloyd ran for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The climate in Columbia, clearly, is just fine under Beamer’s watch.