South Carolina coach Shane Beamer breaks foot kicking 'something I shouldn't have' after loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina football has a new addition to the injury report this week: coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer said Tuesday that he broke his right foot after the Gamecocks lost 41-39 to Florida last week because he "kicked something I shouldn't have kicked," out of frustration. He said he doesn't believe the foot will require surgery and expects to be on the sideline when South Carolina (2-4, 1-3 SEC) faces No. 20 Missouri (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

"It hurts like you-know-what, but I gotta show toughness," Beamer said with a smile. "It's been one of those years ... We'll be like, faking punts from the 2-yard line on fourth-and-30 because I'll be loopy if I'm on pain meds, so have to make sure I can fight through with no pain meds."

Beamer was quick to shut down any perception that his frustration was directed towards players and said his outburst was only because he felt he let the team down.

"Before anybody starts the narrative that the head football coach is frustrated and lost his poise and all that, no, I care," Beamer said. "I care about these kids, and I was really upset on Saturday that I didn't do enough to help them get over the hump to win the football game."

Beamer said athletic director Ray Tanner "died laughing" when Beamer called him to tell him what happened, but he said he wants to send the message that his outburst was not an acceptable reaction to frustration — especially to his children.

"Like I told the players, I don't condone it. I'm not saying that it's OK to kick things after a game goes bad," Beamer said. "I feel bad as a dad because my kids saw me and were like 'what the heck.' So, lesson learned. Stupid on my part."

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Shane Beamer breaks foot kicking something after South Carolina loss