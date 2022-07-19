What South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said about Spencer Rattler, pressure and Oklahoma

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer isn't concerned all the hype surrounding the addition of quarterback Spencer Rattler will put too much pressure on the former Oklahoma player.

"I don't know if there's pressure (on him)," Beamer said Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. "People forget as a starting quarterback at Oklahoma he had some pretty high amount of pressure replacing guys like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts."

Rattler played three seasons with the Sooners, redshirting as a freshman when he played in three games. He was benched in last year's sixth game in favor of freshman Caleb Williams despite the team starting 6-0. He transferred in November.

LIVE UPDATES: Live updates: South Carolina football, Shane Beamer at SEC Media Days

WHO MADE IT, WHO DIDN'T: Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2022

WHERE DID THE GAMECOCKS LAND: Here's how every SEC football team will fare in 2022 standings

Beamer said Rattler was feeling pressure right from the beginning of the 2020 season when the team started 1-2, including Big 12 losses.

"We lost to Kansas State at home and then lose to Iowa State on the road," said Beamer, who was an Oklahoma assistant from 2018-20. "So he's replacing all these guys and starts out 0-2 in the conference and never flinched. Then I know the narrative is he got benched last year in the Texas game, but (in 2020) he got sat down against Texas, came back in the second half and we won and he's never lost a game as a starter again.

"I don't worry about Spencer. There may be some outside pressure on him, but he's been through the fire before and I've seen first hand how he's handled it. There will be some ups and certainly some downs I'm sure through this season, but I have no worries about him being able to handle it. Nobody's asking him to go out there and be Superman, just go (be himself) and I'm confident he will."

Story continues

Rattler played in 23 games at Oklahoma where he completed 361 of 515 passing (70.1 percent) for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He started the first six games (all wins) for the Sooners last season before being replaced by freshman Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina in November.

Eric Boynton for the USA TODAY Sports Network. Contact him at eric.boynton@shj.com or on Twitter @ericjboynton

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina football: Shane Beamer on Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma