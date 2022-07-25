COLUMBIA, S.C. — First-year South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has signed five-star recruit and one-time North Carolina commitment, Gregory “GG” Jackson.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Jackson was considered one of the top prospects for the 2023 recruiting class. But the school said he has reclassified to 2022 and will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks this season.

Jackson is from Columbia and played at Ridge View High. He has said he had a strong connection with former Gamecocks coach Frank Martin, who was dismissed from the program after 10 seasons this past March.

Soon after South Carolina hired Paris, the former Chattanooga coach, to take over, Jackson announced his commitment to the Tar Heels.

But Jackson decommitted from North Carolina this month before deciding on the Gamecocks.

Paris said in a statement that Jackson has a high basketball IQ.

“GG is a very high character individual and has an incredibly magnetic personality,” Paris said. “He will fit in perfectly with this group of young men.”

Jackson averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 points and 2.3 blocks a game his junior season last winter as Ridge View won a state championship.

South Carolina, new coach Paris sign 5-star F Jackson originally appeared on NBCSports.com