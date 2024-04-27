South Carolina CB Marcellas Dial latest Gamecock to get drafted

For the third time in this NFL Draft, a former Gamecock heard their name.

In the sixth round of the draft, the New England Patriots selected former South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial with the 180th overall pick.

He’s the third Gamecock to be selected this year so far. On Thursday, wide receiver Xavier Legette snuck into the first round when the Carolina Panthers traded up to take the big-bodied pass catcher. Then on Saturday, after a surprising fall, quarterback Spencer Rattler was finally selected in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints.

And then came Dial, who was hit-or-miss on a lot of mock drafts leading into the week even after going to the NFL Combine and running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

Dial, a Woodruff, SC native, could have used his COVID season to return to Columbia in 2025 but decided to enter his name in the draft. Over the past three seasons at South Carolina, he started 29 games (including every game last season), making 114 tackles, defending 31 passes and picking off a trio of passes.