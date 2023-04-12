South Carolina CB Cam Smith reportedly visiting Jaguars

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Smith was a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, who recorded six interceptions and 3.5 tackles for loss during his collegiate career. The 6’1, 180-pound defensive back ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and recorded a 38-inch vertical jump.

Some have put Smith in the first round of mock drafts, but the majority opinion is that he’ll be a Day 2 selection later this month.

The Jaguars are in need of cornerback help after cutting ties with Shaquill Griffin, who struggled in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. Darious Williams eventually settled into a starting role and the Jaguars re-signed Tre Herndon III, but the rest of the depth chart is mostly comprised of unproven and inexperienced players.

Smith is reportedly visiting the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday before his trip to Jacksonville.

