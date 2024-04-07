South Carolina beats off challenge from Iowa and Catilin Clark to win NCAA women's championship

The unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Iowa on Sunday, 87-75, in the NCAA women's championship.

The Gamecocks' win ended Caitlin Clark's final game at Iowa. In February, Clark became the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, smashing the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record. Clark scored 30 points on Sunday.

South Carolina was 37-0 going into Sunday's game, becoming the first undefeated champion since UConn in 2016. Sunday marked their second national championship in three years and third in school history, according to CBS Sports.

