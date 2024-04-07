South Carolina battles Iowa for women’s basketball NCAA national championship: Live updates

It’s championship time for Dawn Staley’s No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks.

The No. 1 overall seed for the 2024 NCAA Tournament is facing fellow No. 1 seed Iowa and star guard Caitlin Clark on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland in the NCAA national title game.

The State’s Payton Titus and Chapel Fowler are on site in Cleveland to provide updates from the game. Follow along as South Carolina tries to complete the NCAA’s first perfect season since 2015-16 UConn and win its third national championship in the past nine years (2017, 2022).

History at stake





If South Carolina wins, the Gamecocks will finish a perfect 38-0 this season. That would resemble only the ninth perfect season (including all regular season and postseason games) by an NCAA women’s basketball team since the women’s tournament started in 1982 and first in eight years.

Here’s the full list, via USA TODAY Sports:

1986: Texas Longhorns (34–0), coach Jody Conradt

1995: UConn Huskies (35–0), coach Geno Auriemma

1998: Tennessee Lady Vols (39–0), coach Pat Summitt

2002: UConn Huskies (39–0), coach Geno Auriemma

2009: UConn Huskies (39–0), coach Geno Auriemma

2010: UConn Huskies (39–0), coach Geno Auriemma

2012: Baylor Bears (40–0), coach Kim Mulkey

2014: UConn Huskies (40–0), coach Geno Auriemma

2016: UConn Huskies (38–0), coach Geno Auriemma

Betting line

South Carolina is favored by two possessions — either 6 points or 6.5 points, depending on which sportsbook you look at — for Sunday’s national championship game against Iowa. That’s down from a roughly 10-point spread in favor of USC when these teams met in the Final Four last season in Dallas.

USC opened as a roughly 4.5-point favorite, but that number quickly shot up as bettors quickly put down money on Iowa to cover that spread (by either losing by four or fewer points or winning outright).

“Tickets are split so far, but more money on the Hawkeyes,” one sportsbook representative told VegasInsider.com on Saturday.

The Gamecocks have been favored in all six of their 2024 NCAA Tournament games, but this is the first time they’ve been a single-digit favorite during March Madness.