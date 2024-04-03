South Carolina basketball transfer Meechie Johnson returning to Ohio State for final season

Meechie Johnson is transferring back to Ohio State for his final year of college basketball.

The Garfield Heights, Ohio, product announced Tuesday he was committing to the Buckeyes. Johnson signed with Ohio State out of high school, played for the program for two years and transferred to South Carolina. With the Gamecocks, the 6-foot-2 guard turned into a second-team All-SEC player in 2023-24 before opting to enter the transfer portal.

After averaging 3.2 points in his two years with the Buckeyes, including a game-winning shot against Seton Hall during his second season, Johnson averaged 13.4 during his two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Johnson averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while starting all 33 games for South Carolina.

Now, he's returning to where it all began to play his fifth and final season of college basketball.

"I am a lifelong Buckeye," he said in a statement released by THE Foundation. "I'm coming home to win, as a team, whatever it takes! I'm excited to play for (coach) Jake Diebler. You can tell there's a lot of momentum behind the program with Coach Diebler at the helm and I can't wait to be a part of this resurgence!

"I know what this team can be, and is going to be, and I want to be a part of that. I want to be a part of something special, something that hasn't been done around here in a very long time. I want to win championships, at the highest level, and I want to do it for my home team."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Meechie Johnson transferring back to Ohio State from South Carolina