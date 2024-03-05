South Carolina basketball score prediction, scouting report vs. Tennessee in SEC showdown

Tennessee basketball was picked to finish first in the SEC basketball preseason poll.

South Carolina was picked to finish last.

Yet here are the Gamecocks battling for league supremacy in early March with two games remaining in the regular season, adding another level of intrigue to their matchup against Tennessee in Columbia on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

South Carolina (24-5, 12-4 SEC) is tied with Alabama in second place, one game behind Tennessee (23-6, 13-3) in the SEC standings.

“There was lots of doubt around these guys,” South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said. “But these guys have continuously risen to the occasion and found solace and belief and encouragement in one another. They’re tough-minded kids.”

The Gamecocks, who moved up two spots to No. 18 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, won at Tennessee 63-59 on Jan. 30 – their first road victory against a top five opponent since 1997.

Here are three insights into Wednesday’s showdown:

SEC's leading scorer poses big challenge for Gamecocks

It would greatly aid the Gamecocks’ cause if they could find a way to slow Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, a graduate transfer from Northern Colorado.

A 6-foot-6 guard who leads the SEC in scoring with a 20.8 average, Knecht scored 31 points in a loss to South Carolina, including 12 points in the final three minutes. He made 11-of-24 shots from the floor, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, while the rest of the Vols’ lineup was a combined 10-of-34 from the floor.

Collin Murray-Boyles: The Gamecocks' man-child

Since breaking out with a career-high 31 points in a victory against Vanderbilt on Feb. 10, Collin Murray-Boyles has averaged 16.3 points per game and is shooting 66.7% from the floor.

The 6-7 freshman has played so well, in fact, that he’s longer considered a rookie.

“Collin is not a freshman – that is a man-child,” teammate Meechie Johnson said. “He’s really physical and he believes in himself. For him to be in his position, impacting both offense and defense, he’s a very smart freshman. His future is very bright.”

South Carolina's Ta'Lon Cooper eyes Vols

Another big outing from guard Ta’Lon Cooper might be just what South Carolina needs to upset Tennessee for a second time this season. The graduate transfer from Minnesota scored a team-high 18 points and made 4-of-5 3-point shots against the Vols and has seemingly regained his shooting prowess of late.

In South Carolina’s three-game winning streak Cooper is averaging 10.3 points and is 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Prediction

South Carolina 70, Tennessee 68: A victory would move the Gamecocks into a tie with Tennessee for first place in the SEC. The thinking here is that South Carolina will find a way to improve to 15-2 this season at Colonial Life Arena.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina-Tennessee basketball score prediction for SEC showdown