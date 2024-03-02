South Carolina basketball rides Meechie Johnson's huge second half past Florida in SEC showdown

COLUMBIA – Meechie Johnson scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half, as South Carolina held off Florida 82-76 on Saturday in a key late-season SEC showdown at the Gamecocks’ Colonial Life Arena.

Johnson who had just four points on 1-of-5 shooting at the half, erupted after the break, making nine of his 10 shots in the final 20 minutes.

The victory enabled South Carolina (24-5, 12-4 SEC) to inch closer to the top of the SEC standings. The Gamecocks are one-half game behind Alabama and Tennessee, who played later Saturday at Alabama.

South Carolina prevailed in the first matchup of Top 25 teams at Colonial Life Arena since January of 2017 – a 57-53 win by the Gamecocks over the Gators.

The Gamecocks improved to 14-2 this season at home. Florida (20-9, 10-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Zachary Davis added a season-high 15 points while Collin Murray-Boyle had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is 15-3 in games decided by 10 or fewer points this season.

South Carolina was effective at slowing the pace and turning the game into a halfcourt contest, at least early. The score was tied at 4 five minutes into the game before the offenses awakened. The Gamecocks pulled ahead 14-6, but the Gators responded with a 14-0 run for a 20-14 advantage with 8:42 left in the opening half.

South Carolina held Walter Clayton Jr. scoreless much of the first half before he sank a pair of 3-point shots in the final 2:08 to maintain the Gators’ six-point lead at the half, 37-31.

Feb 24, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) dribbles as Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Gamecocks' Jacobi Wright notches season best

Jacobi Wright continued his solid play for the Gamecocks. Wright, who had averaged seven points in South Carolina’s last three games, scored a season-high 15 against Florida. It marked the first time he’d led South Carolina in scoring this season.

The junior guard from Fort Mill made 4-of-8 shots from 3-point range, matching his season high.

Mack comes up short vs. Gators

B.J. Mack struggled to find the range against Florida, scoring a season-low two points. He was held scoreless until converting a layup with 16:47 left in the game and finished having made just 1-of-7 from the floor.

Mack, who entered the game as the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer with a 13.6 average, had his previous low point total with a four-point game against DePaul on Nov. 17.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina tops Florida behind Meechie Johnson's 25 points