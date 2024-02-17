South Carolina basketball loses to LSU on free throws in final seconds

COLUMBIA – LSU rallied late to knock off No. 11 South Carolina 64-63 on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

The Tigers forced a turnover on a South Carolina inbounds play with 14.4 seconds left and Jordan Wright made a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining for the lead.

The Gamecocks’ Jacobi Wright missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer.

South Carolina (21-5, 9-4 SEC), which lost by 40 points at Auburn on Wednesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season and fell to 13-2 this season at Colonial Life Arena.

LSU (13-12, 5-7), which had lost four in a row and six of its last seven, snapped a two-game losing streak against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina led by 16 points, 41-25, early in the second half, but LSU clawed back in and cut the Gamecocks’ lead to one, 55-54, on a 3-pointer by Tyrell Ward with 3:16 left. After tying the score at 60 with 46 seconds remaining, Ta’Lon Cooper made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to put the Gamecocks back in front. But LSU’s Wright made a layup to cut the deficit to one, then the game-clinching free throws.

Feb 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jacobi Wright (1) shoots against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Bench points returned for Gamecocks

After being held to a season-low one point off the bench in Wednesday’s 40-point loss at 12th-ranked Auburn, the Gamecocks’ reserves bounced back in a big way Saturday.

Wright provided the biggest punch off the bench, scoring eight points, including a long 3-point shot that give the Gamecocks a 10-point lead, 51-41, with 8:14 remaining.

Junior guard Myles Stute added six points off the bench while senior forward Josh Gray had four as South Carolina got a total of 20 points from its reserves.

Collin Murray-Boyles comes up big again

He didn't lead the Gamecocks in scoring, but freshman Collin Murray-Boyles has been South Carolina’s most consistent scorer of late. The freshman forward scored 13 points against LSU. He has led the team in scoring three times in last four games.

Gamecocks looking for strong finish

The Gamecocks have a midweek bye next week, then play back-to-back road games at Ole Miss on Feb. 24 and at Texas A&M on Feb. 28. Two of South Carolina final three regular-season games will be at home – vs. Florida on March 2 and against Tennessee on March 6.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina basketball loses on LSU free throws in final seconds